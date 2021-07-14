Counter-Terrorism: NIA, DIA upgrade spy facilities to intercept mobile calls, chat messages

(PRNigeria) In an effort to tackle cybercrime and -terrorism, the National has approved budgets for the upgrade and provisions of spy facilities at the National Agency (NIA) and Defence Agency (DIA) for monitoring and intercepting calls and chat messages on mobile devices.

PRNigeria gathered that the allocation in excesses of N20bn would cover deployments and upgrade of infrastructures for cyber , independent lawful interception of voice, data and tactical mobile geological .

A source confirmed that the services require the facilities to activities of cybercriminals, terrorists and other elements that threaten national security through modern technological tools.

“The facilities for monitoring and interceptions have always been there with the intelligence services, with advancement in technology, the approval will go a long way in monitoring calls and messages on mobile devices, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Thuraya other social media platforms,” the source said.

The NIA under Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar as -General is responsible for foreign intelligence and counterintelligence while the DIA under Major General Samuel Adebayo as Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI) is responsible for military-related intelligence within and outside the .

