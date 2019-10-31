Counter terrorism: NAF to conduct stimulation exercise at Aminu Kano International Airport

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Special Forces (The Panthers) will conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, on Thursday.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, who announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the exercise is nicknamed ” EXERCISE STEEL DOME II”

” This is to inform the general public, especially air travelers, that the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces (The Panthers) will conduct a simulation exercise on counter-terrorism, nicknamed EXERCISE STEEL DOME 2, at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on Thursday, Oct.31.

” This is part of efforts at securing the nation’s airports and other critical national assets against acts of terrorism.

” The Exercise, which will involve insertion and extraction of the NAF Panthers within the terminal buildings, will be conducted in conjunction with other security agencies at the Airport,” he said.

Daramola enjoined air travelers and other airport users not to panic but go about their normal businesses, as efforts would be made to minimise disruptions to operations at the Airport. (NAN)