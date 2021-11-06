Counter Terrorism: DIA holds Defence Advisers, Attaches’ annual conference

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) is set to hold year 2021 Defence Advisers/Attaches annual conference and Maiden Defence Intelligence Retreat.

This was made known in a statement signed by Brig-Gen Benard Onyeuko, the Director Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters Abuja.

Brig-Gen Onyeuko revealed that the events slated for 8 to 13 November 2021 is designed to examine and re-appraise the Defence Advisers and foreign defence relations.

He stated,”The Defence Intelligence Agency’s Annual Defence Advisers/Attachés’ Conference and the Maiden Defence Intelligence Retreat are scheduled to hold from 8 to 13 November 2021.

“The events are scheduled to hold at the Defence Intelligence Agency and the Nigerian Army Resource Centre Asokoro, Abuja respectively.

“The events would serve as platforms to brainstorm and proffer strategies to attain the Defence Intelligence Agency’s mandate.

“The Defence Adviser’s Annual Conference is one of the Agency’s veritable platforms designed to examine and re-appraise the Defence Advisers and foreign defence relations. Hence, the theme for the Conference this year is; “Advancing Counterterrorism Efforts through Enhanced Inter-Agency Cooperation: A Whole of Government Approach”.

He pointed out that the annual event is created to serve as forum for institutional reflection on the various Defence Sections’ activities with a view to measuring the attainment of the Agency’s core mandate.

“Meanwhile, the maiden Retreat, which would eventually be an annual event, is created to serve as forum for institutional reflection on the various Defence Sections’ activities with a view to measuring the attainment of the Agency’s core mandate.

“This would enable the Agency put together self-examination mechanisms to ensure optimal performance, considering the myriad of security challenges facing Nigeria today.

“This is in line with the vision of the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari; “on the need to look inward towards finding solutions to the myriad of challenges facing the Country”.

“The Conference and Retreat are therefore considered as milestone events in the activities of the Agency that would engender interactions with past Directors of the Agency, former Chiefs of Defence Intelligence and senior intelligence practitioners in the Country,” he stated.

Brig-Gen Onyeuko stressed that the outcome of these 2 events, hopefully, would form part of implementable strategies to overcome the various security challenges militating against the Country.

According to him, the Defence Adviser’s Conference will be declared open by the Honourable Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd), while the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor will be the Special Guest of Honour for the Retreat.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...