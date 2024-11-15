Counter-Terrorism: CCC Warns Against Glamorizing Lakurawa Insurgents

The Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC) has raised concerns about inadvertently promoting a newly emerged insurgent group recently identified in Northwestern Nigeria. The group, known as the Lakurawa criminal syndicate, has been active in Kebbi and Sokoto states, posing significant security risks.

Major General Chris Olukolade (Rtd), the CCC Chairman who issued a public statement after the monthly meeting of the centre, urged stakeholders to focus on addressing the security threat posed by the Lakurawa group rather than inadvertently glorifying it through excessive media coverage. He emphasised that the situation’s urgency requires swift and strategic action to prevent the threat from escalating into a nationwide crisis with severe implications for public safety and humanitarian stability.

“The CCC is concerned that excessive media attention or sensationalism around certain groups may be counterproductive, as such publicity can inadvertently provide encouragement and visibility to adversaries,” Olukolade stated. “The rush to label these elements as terrorists, without due consideration, could have unintended consequences, including fostering mistrust within communities and inciting unnecessary public fear. Official designation of any group as a terrorist organisation is a responsibility that resides solely with the Federal Government under the Terrorism (Prevention) Act of 2011.”

He further cautioned against the potential exploitation of the Lakurawa situation by so-called “conflict merchants”—individuals or groups with financial or political motives who stand to benefit from division and insecurity. “The CCC urges these actors to refrain from manipulating this situation for personal gain, as this could exacerbate the country’s security challenges and undermine genuine efforts to restore peace,” he said.

Olukolade also encouraged security agencies to approach the situation with transparency and integrity, resisting any exploitative tendencies or hidden motives.

The CCC commended the collaborative efforts of the Kebbi State Government, led by Governor Nasiru Idris, and the Nigerian military in tackling the threat posed by the Lakurawa group. The statement highlighted the positive impact of the swift and decisive military intervention, which has helped restore peace to Mera town and surrounding areas, creating a renewed sense of safety and stability for affected communities.

“This proactive response reflects the commitment of both the state government and security agencies to ensure the well-being and security of citizens. The successful dislodgment of Lakurawa fighters and the recovery of hundreds of rustled livestock underscore the effectiveness of a coordinated approach in addressing security threats,” the statement added.

The CCC recommended enhanced investments in Community-Based Intelligence, improved strategic communication in joint operations, strengthened inter-agency collaboration, and greater efforts to secure ungoverned spaces and vulnerable border areas. These measures, the CCC believes, will reinforce national security and help prevent future insurgent activities in the region.

In related news, as preparations for the Ondo State gubernatorial election intensified, the CCC called on security agencies and stakeholders to maintain an impartial stance, ensuring that citizens can exercise their civic rights freely and preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

The CCC also welcomed a recent agreement between the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and the Dangote Group, which is expected to facilitate direct petrol supply and potentially lower fuel prices. This partnership is seen as a positive move to alleviate economic pressures on the populace.

By PRNigeria