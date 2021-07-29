Counter Insurgency: Zulum inaugurates 1000 hunters to protect farmers

Gov. Babagana  Zulum Borno has inaugurated 1000 volunteer hunters to complement the security agencies in protecting farmers against in their farms.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the return relative peace, some farmers have expanded their  activities in the outskirts Maiduguri and neighbouring Jere, Mafa and Konduga LGAs.

Addressing the hunters at a ceremony in Khaddamari village on Thursday, Zulum lauded them for the sacrifice in supporting his administration to sustain peace and security in the state.

Zulum assured them logistic and monthly allowances to ginger them in the onerous task.

“What we are witnessing today is screened 1000 members of volunteer hunters that are willing to protect the farming communities in four local government areas.

“These farming communities are within Maiduguri, Jere, Mafa and Konduga LGAs,” Zulum said.

He lauded Rep. Ahmed Satomi of Jere Federal and members from the affected local government areas for their contribution in mobilising the hunters.

Earlier, Rep. Satomi, said the decision to mobilise the hunters who had been screened by relevant security agencies was in line with the of the state government to enhance security in the state. (NAN)

