Counter-insurgency: B/Haram terrorists suffer more defeats in N/East

The Nigerian Army says its troops of Operation Lafiya Dole, on Tuesday defeated Boko Haram insurgents in Madagali local government area of Adamawa state.

The Media Coordinator of the Operation, Col. Among Iliyasu, said in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Thursday, that the feat was achieved when the troops conducted clearance operations against remnants of the insurgents and the Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists, from Madagali through Waga Lawan, Jaje to Fadama all in Madagali LGA of the state.

The statement added that the insurgents were forced to flee the location.

“Troops destroyed all of the criminals’ structures, farmland, harvested grains stored in underground bunkers and one Lister grinding machine.

“In another encounter at Fadama Village, the criminals’ flag hoisted on a tree was captured and immediately lowered after the troops had effectively subdued the criminal insurgents with superior fire power forcing them to flee in disarray.

“Items recovered from the criminals include 2 bicycles, copies of Qur’an and several other personal effects. Interestingly, no causality was recorded by the gallant troops,” he said.

According to Iliyasu, the troops of 151 Bn, Sector 1 OPLD, defeated the insurgents in the early hours of Dec. 25, while on clearance operation conducted deep into the Sambisa Forest.

“One suicide bomber, who tried to force himself into the troops’ firm base, was neutralised with effective fire power in the general area.

“The Improvised Explosive Device strapped to his body got detonated in the process and his body parts were found scattered across the field.

“Items recovered in the aftermath of the encounter include 81mm mortar muzzle cover, two rounds of Anti-Aircraft ammunition, one AK 47 magazine and one passport photo.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, in his goodwill message to the troops, admonished them to remain resolute in their efforts at clearing and destroying all the hideouts and enclaves of the remnants of the criminal insurgents across the theatre,” he further explained.