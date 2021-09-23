Count me out of new political party – Sen Maeba

Former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources in the 5th & 6th Senate , Senator Lee Ledogo Maeba (Rivers state)has dissociated himself from the purported plan to float a new political party ahead of 2023 general elections.

Senator Maeba who represented Rivers South East in the 5th& 6th Senate said in a statement that he neither attended nor participated in any discussion or meeting to form a new political party .

Some news media had in a report of the inaugural caucus meeting of the Rescue Nigeria Project( RNP) in Abuja yesterday linked Senator Maeba in moves to form a new party.

But in a reaction, Senator Maeba noted that inasmuch as there is freedom of association, forming or joining another political party is not part of his agenda.

He said : “ I am a bona fide member of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) . I’m comfortable in the Party . I have no reason to jump ship more so when the Governor Wike PDP administration is perpetuating good governance in my state to my ultimate satisfaction.”

Maeba therefore urged Nigerians especially his teaming followers and supporters to disregard any insinuation to that effect.

He expressed optimism that the PDP is focused and determined to regain power at the centre in 2023. He said the experience in the last six years is enough evidence to show that the PDP can manage the affairs of Nigeria better and for the good of all.

