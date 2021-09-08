Counsel youth on menace of drug abuse, cultism, Akran of Badagry urges NGOs

The Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi 1, on Wednesday urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Nigeria to visit schools and counsel the youth on the menace of drug abuse and cultism.

The traditional ruler gave the advice when an NGO, Prayer and Support for Nigerian Army forces and other security agencies, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Badagry.According to Akran, drug abuse and cultism have eaten deep into the system of the youth and counsellors in schools can no longer handle them.“When you go to primary and secondary schools in Lagos, you will discover that with the population of pupils and students in classes, it is difficult for counsellors in schools to handle them.“If different organisations can be visiting these youths and counselling them on the danger of drug abuse and cultism, some of them might have change of mind.“School counsellors alone cannot be doing this, our NGOs and rotary clubs should key into this.“Most of our youths were lured into cultism out of fear, so they need people to counsel them on the evils of cultism,” he said.

The Akran commended the NGO for bringing the campaign to support the military in the fight against kidnapping, bandits and insurgency to the grassroots.He said that their objective was good one, and the traditional institutions in Badagry would support them with prayers.Mrs Mary Abayomi-Fatile, the founder of the NGO, said the advocacy was to rewrite the bad notion Nigerians had for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies.“Prayer and Support for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies was formed to correct the bad impression Nigerians have against the military.“The NGO comprises defence correspondents of different media houses in Lagos.“Part of the advocacy is to go to churches to seek for prayers for our military and make sure they understand what our military is going through.“

We believe that with prayer, we can put an end to kidnapping, banditry and insurgency in the country.“We know that our military is the best in the world, but we wonder why they have not been able to conquer insurgency in the North-East of Nigeria.“But Nigerians should know that there are people sabotaging their efforts, so this is why they need prayers,” he said.

Abayomi-Fatile said that they were in the palace to solicit the royal support and to ensure the advocacy cuts across the grassroots level.She said that they needed to support the military collectively to achieve its aims.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the Badagry chiefs that welcomed the group to the Akran’s palace are Chief Francis Patinthode, the Baale of Akotomeji; Chief Senu Amosu, the Baale of Jegba; and Chief David Hundeyin, the Baale of Sowekoji. (NAN)

