Council urges FG to establish centre to address suicide prevalence in Nigeria

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), has called on the Federal Government to establish a dedicated centre with the sole responsibility of curtailing the prevalence of suicides in the country.

Mr Bello Shagari, the Council’s President, made the appeal in a statement issued in Sokoto on Sunday.

Shagari said that the rate at which Nigerians, especially the youth, were committing suicide in the country was worrisome.

“The act of committing suicide is not supported by our culture or various religions and it is unknown to the African tradition.

“I therefore want to appeal to Nigerians, especially the youth to desist from taking their own lives regardless of the conditions they find themselves.

“The poverty level in the country may be a major factor which leads to such act. However, we are confident that the government is doing everything possible to ensure our better future.

He further call on the state governments to find immediate remedies to stop the rise in suicides in the country.

“However, the task is not for government alone, but community leaders and members of the society.

“This is especially for religious leaders, school teachers and traditional rulers who must embark on a serious sensitisation,” he said. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

