Mr Sesan Daini, Chairman, Igbogbo-Baiyeku Local Government Developmental Area, Lagos State, says the council will give 100 indigent students N10,000 each as bursary award.

Daini made this known during a visit of executive members of the National Association of Igbogbo-Baiyeku students, at the council secretariat on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to him, his administration is committed to the development of education.

He said that many students had benefited from one assistance or the other from the council since the inception of his administration in 2017.

“My belief is that the best empowerment to the youth is to support their education.

“One of the focal points of my manifesto during my campaign was to develop and support our youths especially those in higher institutions of learning.

“We have been doing it and shall continue to do it despite the challenges faced by our administration.

“In the past, we had given full scholarship to indigenous students to encourage those committed to building their future in education.

“As I have promised, I will ensure the council commences disbursement of N10, 000 to 100 indigent students as bursary award before the expiration of this administration.

“I am always happy to see that youths in this community have the desire to further their education,” he said.

The chairman said that the council embarked on and completed some education projects, including reconstructions of seven blocks of classrooms at the Lajo Primary School.

He added that the council distributed learning materials to primary school pupils as well as organised spelling competitions.

He said the council also distributed free forms for the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (for private candidates) and Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination forms to some students.

The chairman advised the students to be committed to their studies and uphold morals, to make the council proud.

“Ensure that you concentrate on your studies; do not join bad gangs because they will derail you from your primary objective on campus,” he said.

One of the students, Mr Jamiu Andu, who spoke on behalf of the affected students, commended the chairman for efforts to improve education.

Andu appealed to his colleagues to use the bursary for the purpose it was meant. (NAN)

