Council to appoint 2 persons living with disability as aides

By Hilary Akalugwu

The Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Mr Walter Ozioko, is to appoint two Persons Living with Disability (PWDs) as his personal assistants.

Ozioko made the announcement on Tuesday in Nsukka when the association of PWDs in Enugu North Senatorial District paid him a courtesy visit.

He said that his administration was committed to operating open door policy and carrying everybody along.

“My administration will continue to carry everybody along as well as give equal treatment to everybody in Nsukka LG, as there is no room for discrimination.

“I am humbled and overwhelmed by the visit of PWDs to my office. In appreciation to that, your leader should send to me, two persons among you to be appointed immediately as my personal assistants.

“Nsukka LG belongs to all residents and we have the responsibility to contribute our quote to move the council forward,” he said.

Ozioko, also a lawyer, said that he was ready anytime to use his profession to defend any member of PLWD who is oppressed or maltreated by an individual or group.

Also speaking, Mr Chigozie Ozioko, a Lawyer and member of PLWD said that Ozioko believed in justice, fairness and carried everybody along in very positions he had held.

“I am not surprised that he has told us to send two names to him to be appointed as his personal assistants.

“I commend Ozioko for carrying everybody along as well as giving the group a sense of belonging,” he said.

“I am ready anytime to offer my service to defend any PLWD who is oppressed or maltreated by an individual or group,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Pastor Jude Uchechukwu, House of Liberty Church, Nsukka, who is the leader of PWDs in Enugu North district, commended Ozioko for the warm reception accorded to the association.

Uchechukwu also applauded the Nsukka LG boss for appointing two of their members as his personal assistants.

“Like you directed, we will immediately send to your office two persons from the association that will serve as personal assistants to you.

“The PLWD group is happy on this appointments and your warm reception because of the sense of belonging it has given to us.

“We will do everything within our capacity to always support the policies and programmes of your administration.

“Past administrations in Nsukka LG, none has carried us along as well as given us this sense of belonging. What you have done today shows you administration is for everybody,’’ he said.

The leader said that the aim of the association was to ensure the welfare of members as well as fight an individual or group oppressing our member, since injury to one, is injury to all.

“We are using this association to ensure welfare of our members especially those in rural areas who have no means of livelihood.

“The association will also visit the remaining five LGs in Enugu North district to solicit for help on the welfare and empowerment of our members,” he said.

Akachukwu urged PWDS in the area to always see ability in disability in them, by looking inward to find out God’s special gift in their lives.

“I believe God has deposited in everybody one gift or the other and through this gift, God will bless the works of your hands.

“Don’t sit and fold your hands waiting for help to come from heaven.

“Start doing something no matter how little it is; God will use that little thing as point of contact to bless the works of your hands,” Akachukwu said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

