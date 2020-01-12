Council restates commitment to unify Nigerian youths

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has renewed its commitment towards harmonising and unifying the Nigerian youths to end the ongoing crises rocking the council.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Mukhtar Jebba, the Organising Secretary, NYCN Headquarters, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Sokoto.

According to Jebba, the statement followed the meeting of President Muhammadu Buhari and the all Progressive Congress (APC) Youth Leaders, during which the NYCN President, Mr Bello Shagari, was in attendance as a representative of youth in the country.

“President Buhari has re-emphasised his administration’s commitment to youth inclusion in government to ensure good governance.

“The President also called on the Nigerian Youth to shun ethnicity and religious discrimination.

“Hence, the Nigerian youth must heed the call of President Muhammadu Buhari in their best interest.

“As youth leaders, we will continue to work toward making a better and the best living standard among the Nigerian youth in order to ensure brighter future for all of us,” the statement read in part.

The NYCN thanked Buhari for his continued commitment toward making a better country for the youth to be proud of in the coming generation. (NAN)