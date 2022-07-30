Council Polls: Our achievements will always give APC victory in Ebonyi – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has assured that the All Progressives Congress will always win all elections in Ebonyi State.

According to a statement signed by Chooks Oko, Special Assistant to the Governor

(Media and Strategy), Umahi gave the assurance shortly after casting his votes for Ebonyi Council elections at the Onuofukuru Umunaga Uburu polling unit on Saturday.

The governor noted that his administration’s massive infrastructural achievements, hard work and leadership ingenuity would always put the APC ahead of all other political parties in the State.

He advised electorates not to succumb to empty promises from some politicians but anchor on his track record of achievements to continue to support the APC.

While commending the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission, EBSIEC for prompt commencement of the voting process, he expressed satisfaction with the massive turn out of the electorates to eagerly exercise their franchise.

Umahi explained: “There is no other political party in Ebonyi State.

“We have done quite well and no other political party in Ebonyi can boast of any reason why anybody in Ebonyi should vote for such party other than APC.

“We have performed; we have transformed the State, so Ebonyi people will not listen to empty promises.

“They are going to be listening to promises fulfilled under my administration and as the party of APC.

“I have worked hard for it.

“Apostle Paul says: I have run the race; I have kept the faith, and left for me is the crown of righteousness.

“That crown of righteousness is a comprehensive victory today.”

Governor Umahi who maintained that every election was an opportunity for the people to select their preferred leaders expressed optimism that the APC candidates would always carry the day in the various elective positions in the State.

Meanwhile, reports from across the State indicated that the elections were both hitch-free, generally peaceful, free and fair.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

