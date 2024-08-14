Council Poll : Chief Asogwa emerges PDP candidate for Nsukka LG

Chief Jude Asogwa, on Wednesday emerged in a primary as Candidate of People Democratic Party (PDP) for Nsukka Local Government Area, for the October 5, Enugu State Local Government Council poll.

Asogwa an Engineer by profession was elected unopposed with 60 votes cast by three-member delegates from 20 wards in Nsukka LG.

Speaking before the commencement of the election ,Mr Fabian Onah, the Chairman of PDP in Nsukka LG said delegates were in the party house to elect a candidate that would bear the party flag during the forthcoming LG poll.

He solicited the cooperation of all delegates to ensure a smooth primary.

Onah said that the 60 delegates from the 20 wards would be accredited first before they would be allowed to cast their votes.

Announcing the result of the election after the 60 delegates cast their votes, Chief Innocent Ezeoha, the Deputy Chairman of PDP in Enugu State who was the Returning Officer of the primary election.

Said tthat, after counting of votes Asogwa scored all the 60 votes cast by delegates.

“On the powers conferred on me as the Returning Office of this election, I hereby declared Asogwa as Nsukka LG duly elected PDP candidate for the October 5 Council election in Enugu State.

“I commend all the party deligates and party executives for conducting themselves in matured and orderly manner during the election,”he said.

In his acceptance speech, Asogwa thanked the party and the delegates for electing him unopposed to fly the party’s flag in the October 5 council election and expressed optimism that the party would emerge victorious in the poll.

“I thank all the PDP members in Nsukka LGA and most especially, the party delegates for giving me their mandate to fly the party flag in the forthcoming council election poll in the state.

“I urge all the PDP members in Nsukka local government to work as team to ensure victory for the party.

“I will ensure unity of PDP members in Nsukka as well as carry everybody along before, during and after the election,” he said.

Asogwa commended Governor Peter Mbah for his quality leadership and good governance and urged all in the state to key into the developmental agenda of the state government.

Speaking with our reporter, Mr Paully Eze, a Commissioner in Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) who led other members to monitor the primary, described the primary election that produced Asogwa as free and fair.

Our correspondent repots that Police, Department of Security Service were among security agencies present during the election.