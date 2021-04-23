Action Democratic Party (ADP) has urged its members to maintain peace and remain united during its April 24 primaries, ahead of council elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Yabaji Sani, the National Chairman of ADP, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Sani also urged officials assigned to conduct the primary elections to work toward a rancour-free exercise by adhering strictly to rules and regulations.

According to him, those who make peaceful change impossible make violent change inevitable.

“It is as a preliminary step toward the ultimate contest, that ADP, being a genuine democratic political party and in line with the guidelines of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), scheduled our primary election in all the six council areas of the FCT for Saturday, April 24.

“I, therefore, wish to appeal to our party members participating in the exercise to be orderly, peaceful and law-abiding.

“Also, I enjoin officials assigned to conduct the exercise to work assiduously toward a rancour-free exercise by adhering strictly to the guiding rules and regulations of ADP and INEC on the conduct of party primaries.

“Consequently, I hereby call on members of our party in the FCT to come out in their numbers to ensure success of the exercise as well as demonstrate the strength of our great and dynamic party,” he said.

He gave the assurance that stakeholders ADP had made adequate logistics and administrative plan for a successful conduct of the exercise in all the six council areas of the FCT,” he said.

Sani said that while a large number of party members had filled necessary documents to contest the elections, the party would welcome interested aspirants from other political parties.

He said the decision not to close door against aspirants from other parties was due to ADP’s popularity and electoral prospects.

“The decision not to close the door on those members aspiring to fly the party’s flag in the election is borne out of the liberal philosophy of allowing for equity, a level playing ground and openness enshrined in the ADP’s constitution,” he said.

Sani expressed optimism that ADP would win FCT council polls, saying that the party had successfully secured the interests of youths and women.

He urged political parties, security agencies and others not to subvert the will of the people through manipulation and abuse of the electoral process. (NAN)

