Council of traditional rulers decry killings, militarisation of S’East

October 20, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project, Security 0



The South-East Council of Traditional Rulers has decried the incessant gruesome killings and destruction of in the zone.

It for an end to what called “general atmosphere of fear and progressive militarisation in the geo-political zone“.

The council made the condemnation statement jointly signed by the chairmen of traditional rulers in the South-East and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Owerri.

The statement was co-signed by Eze Joseph Nwabeke, (Abia); Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, (Anambra); Igwe L.O. Agubuzu, (Enugu) and Eze E.C. Okeke (Imo).

“We believe that the dire situation in the country today calls for statesmanship, open and sincere in the search for compromises, not militarisation which may ultimately threaten the very of the country,” noted.

The council on all disaffected individuals and groups in the zone to sheath their swords and rally together for mutual forgiveness and healing to end the strife.

“Cutting our nose to spite our face does not help our present situation; is senseless to destroy our homeland, or be an accessory to its destruction, in order to prove our marginalisation,” stated.

The council on President Muhammadu Buhari to de-proscribe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist organisation, as well as release Nnamdi Kanu from detention.

They traditional rulers said that the appeal became necessary to restore genuine peace and normalcy in the South-East based on justice, equity, fairness, love, mutual understanding and respect.

They urged the IPOB and its affiliate units to immediately stop all provocative rhetorics and actions that promoted violence, fear and unlawful acts.

“As part of creating the enabling environment for reconciliation and peace building, the ongoing sit-at-home on Mondays or any other day in the South-East end forthwith,” the council pleaded. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,