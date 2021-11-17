Council of Imams, Bishops endorse Okorocha for 2023

Council of Imams and Bishops in Nigeria, a multi religious group has endorsed Sen. Rochas Okorocha as its preferred candidate for 2023 presidential election.

Arch. Bishop Joe Wealth who spoke on behalf of the council made this known at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the council which was made up of Bishops and Imans from different states of the federation, took the decision in collaboration with Leaders Alliance Network.

Wealth said the choice of Okorocha as the best candidate for the office of the president was premised on his proven track records as a unifier and a person with a compassionate heart for the down trodden.

“He is an epitome of equity, peace, justice and fair play for the nation if voted into power come 2023,’’ he said.

He said going by zoning arrangement and based on equity and justice, Okorocha, being an lgbo man, was naturaily favoured to become the country`s next president.

“Okorocha is the right candidate to fix the country`s challenges, especially with regards to insecurity, unemployment, |ack of proper planning and economic management of our endowed rich natural and human resources, ” he said.

Wealth said that Okorocha’s philanthropic disposition across the country had clearly distinguished him as the best candidate for the job of the president.

He stressed that the Rochas Foundation had provided free education for less privileged Nigerians across states and villages.

The Arch. Bishop, therefore, called on President Muhammed Buhari to consider Sen. Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo as his best parting gift to Nigerians in 2023.

He urged good spirited Nigerians to pray and support Okorocha as as the next president of the country.

He added that from the evidence of Okorochas intimidating credentials, numerous honors and awards given to him from across the country, he had been generally acceptable as presidential candidate.

“Rochas is a man who believes in having strong institutions over powerful individuals which according to him will help in solidifying Nigeria’s democracy.

“He believes in preserving the rule of law which is the immediate ingredients in sustainability of our constitution.

“We are convinced that Rochas will hit the ground running by finding lasting and sustainable answers to unending questions on our unity by ensuring a country were equity, justice and fairness prevails,’’he said.

Wealth assured that Okorocha was a man of his words and his love for people in the North could not be qualified with any other, saying that they would never be disappointed by giving him their total support.

“We urge you all to mobilise human and material resources in ensuring the emergence of Anayo Rochas Okorocha as president of Nigeria at 2023 poll,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...