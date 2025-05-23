Council Meeting: Governor Aliyu Vows to Tackle Insecurity

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing the security challenges affecting parts of the state.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon while declaring open the State Executive Council meeting, Governor Aliyu emphasized that his government has invested billions of naira in supporting security agencies to enhance their operational effectiveness.

“We have provided significant support to security agencies and introduced new initiatives to curb the activities of bandits,” the Governor stated.

He revealed that the current administration has distributed 140 patrol vehicles to various security agencies, increased allowances for personnel deployed to high-risk areas, and established the Sokoto State Community Guard Corps. The corps has been equipped with 40 Hilux vans and 700 motorcycles.

Additional measures taken include the upgrade of the Department of State Services (DSS) tracker system to 5G technology, the establishment of both local government and state headquarters for the Community Guard Corps, the distribution of motorcycles to DSS operatives, construction of a military base in Illela Local Government Area, and steps to ensure the operationalization of an Air Force base in the state.

Governor Aliyu called on members of the State Executive Council to redouble their efforts and make meaningful contributions toward ensuring a safer Sokoto State.

“Our administration will continue to implement impactful projects that will drive development across the state. We urge all stakeholders to support us in this mission,” he said.

The Governor also expressed appreciation to the people of Sokoto State for their unwavering support and persistent prayers, urging them to sustain the momentum.