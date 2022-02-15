Council lauds NDLEA for institutionalising “Drug Integrity Test” in universities

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for making “Drug Integrity Test” an institutional policy in all tertiary institutions in the country.

The Director-General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, gave the commendation in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.Runsewe lauded the Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, rtd Brig.- Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa for making “Drug Integrity Test” an institutional policy for both new and returning students.

“This is part of efforts by NDLEA to fight the menace of drug abuse among the youths and students in tertiary institutions all over the country.

“Gen. Marwa has demonstrated this during the launch of the Drug Free University Campaign in the University of Abuja recently,” he said.

He appealed to University authorities all over the country to partner with the NDLEA to set up outposts to help further strengthen the agency in fighting the scourge of Drug Abuse in higher institutions.

The director-general also urged parents of children and wards in all Nigerian tertiary institutions to support this clarion call by the NDLEA chairman.

He noted that by doing so, they would be part of the measures to reduce drug use and drug abuse in the institutions of higher learning.

Runsewe added that these measures if properly implemented would further sanitise and make institutions of higher learning very conducive citadels of learning.

He stated that he had been in the forefront in the fight against socio-cultural vices such as Rape, Cross Gender Dressing, Immorality, Gender Based Violence, etc in our society.

He maintained that parental care and school environments were major stakeholders that affected the upbringing of any child.

The NCAC boss stressed that parents and teachers should partner to enforce proper family values, school values and societal value in order to reduce the negative effects of western cultures on children and society.

Runsewe appealed to parents of children in universities not to see the NDLEA’s giant strides as punitive measures.

He urged them to rather see them as steps in the right direction to curb the use and abuse of hard drugs in institutions of higher learning to the barest minimum. (NAN)

