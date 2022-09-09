Council inducts 54 nursing graduates of Edo Varsity

By George Edomwonyi

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria on Friday inducted 54 nurses who graduated from the Department of Nursing Science of Edo State University, Uzairue, Edo.

The Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor stated this at the 2nd Oath taking/Induction ceremony of 2021/2022 newly qualified graduate nurses.

Aluyor said the institution had groomed and equipped them to effectively take up challenges in the nursing profession.

“Edo University Uzairue prides itself as a modern university that develops leaders, as nursing graduates from the university.

“We, as management are confident of the fact that the knowledge you have received will act as a catalyst needed to succeed in life.

“As graduate nurses, yours is a call to service. Your mandate to all patients include medication, treatment administration, patient education and case management. You will be required to offer these services as they are crucial to saving lives.

“It is my charge to you that as you go out to render this services, do so with every sense of pride and the defense of your alma-mater,” he said.

He added that the university was the first university in West Africa to procure Anatomage table in the teaching of Anatomy.

According to him, an Anatomage table is the most advanced digital tool in the teaching of Anatomy in medical sciences.

He congratulated the graduates and wished them successful career ahead.

The Director of Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), Mrs Elizabeth Jugo said the new graduates were now certified nurses and were qualified to work in any health facilities in the country.

“I urge you to adhere to the rules of professional conduct which are set of ethical guidelines binding on every nurse in Nigeria,” she said.

“Earlier, in her welcome address, the Head of Department, Nursing Science, Dr Nwamaka Kanikwu said the inductees were the second set of nurses produced by the university with BSC Nursing having spent five years in the institution.

Kanikwu said nursing profession was a unique one that adds value to patients care, impact patients wellbeing and preserve patients right.

“Today, we are marking the admission of the newly qualified graduate nurses into this ancient and noble profession of nursing.

“A profession whose members are largely known with the three major attributes of empathy, patience and compassion.

“I rejoice with the inductees for attaining this enviable height in both educational and professional career, thereby becoming members of the nursing profession in Nigeria,” she said. (NAN)

