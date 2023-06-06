Council inducts 37 medical graduates of Edo Varsity

By George Edomwonyi

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), on Tuesday inducted 37 graduates of Medicine and surgery from the College of Medical Sciences, Edo State University, Uzairue.

Dr Tajudeen Sanusi, Registrar of MDCN, stated this at the First Oath taking/Induction ceremony of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB;BS) class of 2022 into the medical profession.

Sanusi said the new graduates are now certified doctors and are qualified to work in any health facilities in the country.

He urged the new inductees to uphold integrity, honesty and quality which is the hallmark of the profession in the discharge of their duties.

“I urge you all to adhere to the rules of professional conduct and practice within the limit of the law guiding the council,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of the Institution, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, said the university had groomed and equipped the graduates to effectively take up challenges in the medical profession.

The VC congratulated the graduates and wished them successful careers ahead.

“I want to extend my hearty congratulations to the inductees of MBBS class of 2022. Your persistence, dedication and resilience have enabled you to complete this rigorous programme in record time.

“I commend each and every one of you for your unwavering commitment to your studies, pursuit of knowledge and determination to become medical professionals.

“Today, we celebrate your accomplishments and we believe that your journey is only just beginning.

“We hope that you will be worthy ambassadors of Edo University Uzairue,” Aluyor said.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Provost, College of Medical Sciences, Edo University Uzairue, Prof. Sylvester Idogun, said the inductees were awarded Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery degree.

“We are confident that you have all gone through the process and are well groomed in knowledge and character to compete with your peers in the medical profession,” he said. (NAN)