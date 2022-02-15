Council inducts 341 medical Doctors, 16 dentists

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) on Tuesday inducted 341 medical doctors and 16 dentists.

Prof. Abba Hassan, Chairman, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), while performing the ceremony, charged the inductees to operate in compliance with the ethics of the profession.

Hassan, who congratulated the inductees on their successful induction, urged them not to endanger lives.

He described the medical profession as a noble one designed to advance the existence of lives through quality and passionate service delivery.

“You must not endanger lives, this is not for money making.

“You will not be poor either but always display professionalism in the discharge of your duties,” he said.

Hassan urged them to always prioritise human safety before anything, warning that industrial action without due course was inimical to the tenets of the profession.

Earlier, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, described the induction as a roadmap to improved healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Ehanire, represented by Malam Mahmuda Mamman, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, expressed the preparedness of the ministry to improve the quality of health care delivery.

The Minister, who congratulated the inductees, said that the ministry would continue to advance the welfare of medical practitioners to greater heights. (NAN)

