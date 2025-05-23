Council donates 12 vehicles to security agencies in Enugu

The Chairman of Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area in Enugu, Dr Eric Odo, on Friday donated 12 vehicles to security agencies to enhance their operational efficiency in the area.

By Ifeoma Aka

Presenting the vehicles at the Council headquarters in Ogbede, Odo said the gesture was in line with the local government’s commitment to enhance efficiency and promote the well-being of its residents.

The chairman said that the vehicles comprised two Hilux jeeps and 10 Sienna cars, adding that the two Hilux jeeps would help security personnel to patrol the area effectively.

Among the two Hilux jeeps, one was donated to the Nigeria Police and another to the Nigerian Army operations in the council, while the 10 Sienna vehicles went to various departments and special monitoring committees within the council.

According to Odo, this will make them to urgently respond to any distress call in Igbo-Etiti.

`’This administration is committed to providing a safe environment for business owners and investors to conduct their activities unhindered,” he said.

Odo promised to ensure that Igbo-Etiti maintain its stance on zero insecurity, adding that the Council would partner the state government to tackle the incidence of kidnapping and other criminal activities.

“We have declared the forests of Agu Ekwegbe, Agu Umunko, Agu Ukehe all the way to Agu Opi and Awhum, no terrorist zone for kidnappers and criminals.

“In that regard, conscious efforts have been made by the state government in collaboration with the Council to ensure the forests are properly manned and pinned down.

“And if we are to consolidate on that, it is important to support the security personnel to do their jobs.

“That informed the reason why we are providing the security vehicles to the Divisional Police Office in Ogbede to help them do their work well,” he said.

Odo said the Council had provided the Forest Guard and the Neighbourhood Watch with various gadgets to enable them do their jobs better. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)