Council Director Convicted of Employment Scam in Sokoto

Justice Aminu Garba Sifawa of the Sokoto State High Court sitting in Sokoto, today Wednesday 22nd September, 2021 convicted and sentenced Aminu Mohammed Gobirawa, Director Planning, Research and Statistics Sokoto South Local Government Education Authority, to six months imprisonment for employment scam.

He was prosecuted by the Sokoto Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on a one count charge of cheating.

Trouble began for Gobirawa when, sometime in May 2018, he lured and collected the total sum of N300.000.00 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira) from one Comfort Joseph Wandas and her brothers on the pretext of securing jobs for them with the Nigeria Immigration Service.

According to the complaint, efforts to secure the said employment or be refunded proved abortive as the defendant was only able to pay the sum of 65,000.

When the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded guilty.

In view of his guilty plea, prosecution counsel, Mela Gwani prayed the Court to convict and sentence the defendant accordingly.

Justice Sifawa convicted and sentenced him to six months imprisonment or an option of N50, 000.00 fine with a mandatory two weeks imprisonment as reprimand.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...