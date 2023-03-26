Council Chief pledges to unravel circumstances behind Ebonyi AA agent’s death

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi, Mr Chidiebere Agwu, has pledged to unravel circumstances behind the death of Mr Oyibo Nwani, an agent of the Action Alliance (AA) party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nwani was killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen at Amautu polling unit of the area during the March 18 governorship election.

Agwu, in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, described Nwani’s death as unfortunate and a loss to the council.

“I have assured his family, people of Amautu community and entire Onicha-Igboeze clan that every effort would be expended to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.

“I will offer all assistance to security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators face the wrath of the law,” the statement read.

The chairman condemned the attitude of certain persons who tried linking him to the heinous act.

“Having lost in the election, the opposition is understandably angry and feels that smearing my name is its only consolation.

“I have no hand in any violence which erupted at the polling unit. I was not there and did not send anyone there.

“The people peddling wrong accusations against me should be ready to provide evidence in court to substantiate this allegation” the statement read.

Agwu said the opposition teamed against the All Progressives Congress (APC), thinking that it could alter the existing power rotation arrangement in the state.

“We are deeply obligated to the party’s supporters and the people of the area for voting for the APC in the election despite the harassment they faced.

“We are very grateful to God that our governorship candidate, Chief Francis Nwifuru, won convincingly in 10 of the 13 LGAs of the state.

“The spread of his victory shows his acceptability as a product of equity,” the statement read,” (NAN)