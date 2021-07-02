Council chairman, residents condemn Ekiti bank robbery

Chairman of Moba Local Government of Ekiti, Mr Michael Aborisade, has condemned the Thursday attack on a commercial bank in Otun-Ekiti by suspected armed robbers, describing it as quite unfortunate.

Aborisade stated this in an with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Otun-Ekiti.

NAN reports that hoodlums had, on Thursday evening, attacked the bank in Otun Ekiti, killing a policeman in the process.

The chairman noted that in spite of the dynamite used by the hoodlums to break into the banking hall, they were unable to enter the bank’s major vault, popularly called ‘strong room’.

Aborisade said that he was unhappy that the hoodlums were able to escape, in spite of the fact that the operation was carried out during the day.

“I was not that the armed robbers escaped because they had the guts to dare our security agencies by attacking the bank during the day.

“They killed a mobile police attached to the bank and this is why I am not that they escaped.

“We sympathise with the family of the deceased police . It is quite unfortunate. We pray God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“But the news is that they were unable to enter the bank’s strong room and that no member of staff was killed during the operation,” he said.

Aborisade expressed satisfaction with the quick response of the security agencies, thus making it impossible for the hoodlums inside the bank to flee through the back.

He urged the security agencies to be vigilant, adding that the government should also provide vehicles for them to enhance job.

Similarly, two community leaders, Mr Biodun Anjorin and Mrs Florence Ajibola, said that incessant bank robberies had hampered the development of the town.

They said that some commercial banks deliberately vacated the community because of incessant attacks by notorious armed robbers.

Anjorin noted that Thursday the incident caused panic in the community, as everybody was scampering for escape from the scene.

“The police and the military men, including civilians were panicking, but we thank God that nobody died, except the policeman on duty at the bank,” he said.

Anjorin urged the government and the security agencies to the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

Also, Ajibola said that the robbery incident was not the first of such in the town, stressing that several financial institutions had relocated to towns because of the regular attacks by hoodlums.

Ajibola appealed to the government to find lasting solutions to the in the community. (NAN)

