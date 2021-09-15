Council chairman pledges drainage system within 100 days in office

The Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mr Wasiu Adesina, has promised to put in place a drainage system at Sabo Gate in the council area within his first 100 days in office.

Adesina made the promise on Wednesday during a thanksgiving ceremony he held at the council’s secretariat in Ikorordu.

Adesina was elected on July 22 along with 56 others during the local government elections in Lagos State.

“Before my 100 days in office, Ikorodu people should expect more.

“What we are doing today is thanksgiving to the Almighty God for His steadfast love and mercy upon us.

“Immediately after this thanksgiving, we are going to flag off construction of drains at Sabo Gate because the gate is messed up.

“The local government is going to take up the construction and lay inter-locking blocks at the gate,” Adesina said.

Adesina said that construction would enable traders to transact businesses in a clean environment and allow free flow of water especially during rainy season.

He added that the council would initiate an empowerment programme for 100 people.

“No fewer than 100 people will be beneficiaries of our first empowerment programme, and so many things will follow.

“We will do some palliatives on the Agura-Gbeibe Road; people from that axis can move to Ikorodu if the road is motorable,” he said.

The chairman’s wife, Abolanle, said at the event that she had supported some widows with money in her personal capacity.

She promised to give more of such a support.

“I want the widows to know that there is someone out there who loves them and cares for them.

“I have an idea of what they are going through. That is why I have deemed it fit to support them in my own little way and put smile on their faces,” she said.

A former Chairman of the council, Mr Junaid Owokorodu, said that Ikorodu had witnessed much progress since the emergence of the Adesina as the council chairman.

He advised the chairman to carry out much developmental projects.

A widow, Mrs Ruth Ajisafe, thanked Abosede for the support, and promised to judiciously utilise the money she gave her. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...