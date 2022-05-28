Council chairman explains violence at APC primaries in Alimosho 

By Grace Alegba/Rukayat Adeyemi

Misinformation and distrust by some APC members caused Thursday’s violence at the party’s House of Assembly Primaries in Alimosho area of Lagos State.

Chairman, Mosan-Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Princess Olabisi Adebajo, disclosed this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN recalls that there was delay on Thursday, leading to postponement of the APC House of Assembly primaries for Alimosho Constituency I, which held on Friday.

Adebajo said the delays led to suspicion among party supporters who thought the process had been hijacked, hence the violence.

According to her, the vice chairman of the council was injured and some members of staff were battered, while several vehicles and items were damaged.

She said the situation made the council to request watertight security, saying: “today the environment is cool and calm, we have enough security around.”.

“They (party supporters) thought that the voting was taking place because of the delay. They even checked vehicles for ballot boxes,” she said.

She described the election process where 35 ad-hoc delegates voted as free and fair.

NAN reports that Mr Rotimi Ekundayo emerged as winner of the Alimosho constituency I house of assembly primary election to clinch the ticket as the APC flag bearer for the constituency.

Voting began at about 2.05 p.m. and ended at 2.28 p.m.

Ekundayo defeated 18 other aspirants following votes cast by 35 delegates amidst heavy security presence and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Chairman of the APC electoral committee/returning officer for the constituency, Mr Ishola Ogunsola, announced that Ekundayo polled 19 votes out of the 35 votes cast, Mr Jimoh Orelope polled 15 votes while Mafe Abiodun got one vote.

Speaking with NAN, Ekundayo thanked the leaders of the party for giving him the opportunity.

NAN further reports that the APC is holding its house of assembly and house of representatives’ primaries across the 40 state constituencies and 24 federal constituencies in the Lagos state. (NAN)

