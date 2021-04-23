Chairman of Kuje Area Council in FCT, Abdullahi Sabo, has called on youths to devote more time to sporting activities to develop their mental and physical status and promote peace and unity.

Sabo made the call at the final football match competition between Visions Stars FC and Lions Stars FC tagged “Hadari Football Competition” held at Kuje Township Mini Stadium on Thursday.

He said engaging in sporting activities would also go a long way in boosting the morale and health status of every individual, saying sporting activities also brought about unity and peace among the youth throughout the competition.

The chairman, therefore, stressed the need for both young male and female to always participate in sports, which he said would helped in making them fit and healthy at all time.

He also reaffirmed his administration commitment towards developing the sport sector of the council and also bringing unity among youth through organising annual football competition in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Vision Star Football Club won the competition to defeat the Lions Stars Football Club 3 -0 in the first half of the 90 minutes game.

NAN also reports that prizes and gold medals were given to best goal keeper, players, Coaches, as well as 15 other good performing clubs that participated in the competition.

Coach Haruna Idris, the Chairman Organising Committee of the competition, commended all the teams for their fair play in the competition and encouraged them to always engage in sporting activities in the area. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

