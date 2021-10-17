Council boss pledges open door policy, inclusive leadership

Mr Emmanuel Leweh, the re-elected Chairman, Akwanga Local Government Council of Nasarawa State, has pledged to operate an open door policy and all inclusive governance in the area.



Leweh made the promise on Saturday in Akwanga while playing host to different groups and individuals that visited him to celebrate his victory at the poll.



He said that providing an inclusive governance would not only promote peace but would also enable the people to contribute their quota positively to the development of the area and the state at large.



“I want to appreciate you all for rejoicing with me over my victory at the poll and for my successful swearing-in.



“I want to assure you of an open door policy policy and all inclusive governance.



“This is in the interest of peace amd for the overall development of our area and the state at large,” he said.



Leweh also pledged to give topmost priority to the provision of infrastructure and security in the areas of protection of lives and property.



He solicited for support from all and sundry to enable him and other officials of the council succeed while discharging their duties.



The council boss also called on the people of the area to continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s adminsitration to succeed beyond 2023.



The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Akwanga chapter; and Alumni of Hill College, Gwanje-Akwanga, were among other individuals that felicitated Leweh. (NAN)

