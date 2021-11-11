Council boss hails Lagos speaker at 49

The Vice Chairman, Agege Local Government, Mr Oluwagbenga Abiola, has described the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, as a dependable and trustworthy lover of the masses.

Abiola made this remark in a congratulatory message to Obasa on his 49th birthday celebration on Thursday in Lagos.

The council boss described Obasa as a natural leader, boss and lead point.

“Your headstrong approach and passion to achieve what you set out to do are so remarkable and truly inspirational and that we learn from.

“You have guided us all in the right direction and motivated us to do our very best. Thank you for being such a wonderful leader!

“You have many fantastic qualities but among the top of them have to be that you are dependable, trustworthy and you are always there for us all and your entire trail of followership,” Abiola said.

He prayed to God to grant Obasa long life to achieve, attain and fulfill the reason for his creation in good health and sound mind.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasa organised a maiden edition of Speaker’s Cup among other events to mark his 49th birthday celebration. (NAN)

