Council boss closes bar, brothel in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Chairman of Koko/Bessse Local Government Area in Kebbi, has ordered the immediate closure of a house running secret sleaze bar and brothel in Koko.

Bello, who disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing newsmen in Koko. said the activities being carried out in the house locally known as ‘White House’, contravened existing laws.

“We have ordered the closure of the white house where alcoholic drinks were sold and consumed and brothel activities practiced.

“The closure of the house is bound by the local government bylaw which prohibits selling and consumption of alcoholic drinks, prostitution and other social vices in the area,” he said.

Bello urged people in the area to shun acts that run contrary to religious teachings and societal norms and values.

He called on security agencies and other stakeholders to enforce the directive in order to reduce social vices and criminal activities in the area.

On his part, the District Head of Koko, Alhaji Muhammad Koko, commended the council for closing the house.

He said that the order came at the right time, adding that all social vices inimical to Islamic teachings should be done away with.

The district head enjoined youths in the area to engage in productive activities in order to contribute their quota to the development of the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

