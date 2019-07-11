Council approves Prof. Bilbis as new UDUS Vice Chancellor

The Governing Council of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS) has approved the appointment of Prof. Lawal Bilbis as the new Vice Chancellor of the University.

A statement signed by Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Retired Justice Pearl Enejere, made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thurdsay said that the approval was made in the council’s 156th (Special) meeting held on Wednesday.

The statement indicated that the tenure of office of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Prof. Abdullahi Zuru, would elapse on July 29, and Bilbis appointment would become effective from July 30.

It said Prof. Bilbis is with the University’s Department of Biochemistry and was onetime Vice Chancellor, Federal University Birnin-Kebi.

Bilbis, an indigene of Tsafe Local Government area of Zamfara state attended University of Sokoto (now Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto), where he obtained Bachelor of Science Degree in Biochemistry in 1986.

He also attended University of Essex, Colchester, England where he obtained Ph.D in Biological Chemistry, in 1992.

Prof. Bilbis started his working career as clinical Biochemist in the General Hospital Gusau.

He joined the services of the UDUS as Graduate Assistant in the Department of Biochemistry in 1988 and rose through the ranks and became a Professor in 2002.

The statement said Prof. Bilbis had held several administrative positions in the university including Head, Department of Biochemistry, Dean Faculty of Science and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic). (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

