Council approves appointment of Prof Adamu Ahmed as new ABU VC

By Mustapha Yauri

The Governing Council of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) has approved the appointment of Prof. Adamu Ahmed as the new Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

This is contained in a statement issued by Malam Auwalu Umar, the Director of Public Affairs of the university on Wednesday in Zaria.

The appointment of Ahmed, he said, was on Wednesday, after the 209th Special Council meeting, presided over by its Chairman, Alhaji Mahmud Yayale-Ahmed.

NAN reports that in June 2024, President Bola Tinubu appointed Prof. Ahmed, a distinguished scholar of urban and regional planning, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Education, Kano.

Ahmed, an academic and administrator, has spent over three decades at the ABU, where he taught and mentored students.

His academic journey began at ABU, where he earned his first, second, and PhD degrees.

Ahmed has held various leadership positions, including Head of Urban and Regional Planning, Deputy Director of ABU Consultancy Services, and Director of the Directorate of University Advancement. (NAN)