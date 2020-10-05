Council advises Jigawa women to support government to address gender issues

The National Council for Women Societies (NCWS), on Monday advised women in Jigawa to collaborate with the state government to address gender related issues. Mrs Laraba Shoda, National President, NCWS made the called in Abuja during the inauguration of the Jigawa NCWS new Executive officers. The national president said she was happy to inaugurate the new executive body that would carry out the actives of the council and show its presence in Jigawa. “In the last10 years, we have been struggling to bring Jigawa into NCWS; it has not been easy, but I thank God that we have been able to achieve this today. “We have this group of women that have been working very hard to ensure that whatever the NCWS national was doing they taxed themselves to come to attend our programmes.

“But this time around, they have taxed themselves to come for their inauguration after a successful election “Since they have been chosen by their people to represent them as NCWS executives in the state, we decided to support them by allowing them to come to Abuja for their inauguration,’’ she said. Shoda noted that Jigawa State had been “left behind since the inception of NCWS in 1956’’. She advised the newly inaugurated executives to collaborate with the state government and other agencies of government to sensitise women on gender issues. “I want them to go back to their state to make a difference to show that NCWS has representation in the state; commence advocacy programmes; work with the government of the state to ensure that their programmes and policies are actualised.

“They should visit displaced people’s camps if they have, motherless babies’ homes, bring together women, organise programmes against early marriages; attend to women with special needs and campaign against the causes of Vesico Vaginal Fistula. “They should also embark on sensitization programmes on health for women and girls and sensitise the girl child and their parents on the need to acquire formal education,’’ she stressed. Shoda also advised the executives to work with the governor’s wife, who automatically becomes the patron and also with commissioner for women affairs to improve on the lives of women in the state. In her remarks, the chairperson, Binta Mohammed, said the inauguration would assist the executives championing the right of women in the state.

“What motivated us to come from Jigawa to Abuja for this inauguration is so that we can correct the abnormalities in the system. “Our women are left behind. We are left behind in education and health, so we need awareness creation. With the inauguration, we are going to work very hard to ensure that we impact in the lives of our women.

“We want changes for the betterment and improvement of the lives of our women. We are going to encourage Jigawa women to come out to fight for their right and take part in politics ahead of the 2023 general elections,’’ she said. (NAN)