Côte d’Ivoire Embassy sets up ‘AFCON Village’ in Abuja to view live matches

Amb. Kalilou Traore, the Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire to Nigeria, on Saturday unveiled the ‘AFCON Village’ in Abuja, set up to enable football enthusiasts watch live matches of the ongoing African Nations Cup competition.

The tournament kicked off in Cote d’Ivoire with 24 countries seeking for the continent’s most coveted football trophy.

Traore said the AFCON village, set up in partnership with Continental Hotels, will transmit live matches till the end of the tournament on Feb. 11.

According to the envoy, the event, attended by members of the diplomatic corps, is a testament of the remarkable example of African solidarity and unity.

“I would like to salute the presence of the diplomatic corps and all our guests and the diaspora for your presence alongside us.

“I wish all participating teams good luck in the competition; may this African Cup of Nations be a moment of celebration, fair play and fraternity between African nations.

“I invite you to take full advantage of this evening and immerse yourself in the unique atmosphere of AFCON 2023, the opening ceremony and the first match between Cote d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau.

“May this event strengthen the ties between our countries and leave a positive legacy for African football,” the envoy said.

Traore assured members of the public that the tournament would live up to its billing as the host government and the people of Cote d’Ivoire had fully mobilised to showcase “the most beautiful AFCON ever organised”.

“Massive investments have been made and attendance are already breaking all records. The Cote d’Ivoire Embassy in Nigeria could not remain on the side line of this great mass.

“Thus, all matches of the competition will be broadcast throughout this month in the AFCON village in Abuja in collaboration with our partner Abuja Continental Hotel”.

He appreciated the hotel management and Nigerian authorities for their support towards the setting up of the AFCON village.

In his speech, Mr Javier Sanchez, General Manager, Abuja Continental hotel, said the partnership with the embassy was to contribute to the success of the tournament.

“Embassy of Côte d’Ivoire as the hosting country of this event really pushed us to go ahead with this; we were planning to do it, but they gave us the push to put all these up,” he said.

The event attracted officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, members of the diplomatic community, and private organisations. (NAN)

By Fortune Abang

