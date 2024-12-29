CoS Death : DG MINILS Mourns, Condoles with Kwara State Governor

The Director- General Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, mni, NPOM, has commiserated with the Kwara State Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazak, CON over the death of his Chief of Staff, Prince Mahe Abdulkadir.



A Statement personally signed Saturday, 28th December 2024, by Comrade Aremu described the late Chief of Staff as an embodiment of humility and selfless service whose trajectory of hard work and brotherly admiration for him will forever be remembered.



His death in active service portends a colossal loss to the state, the royal families and to me in particular with the affectionate relationship I shared with the late technocrat and thoroughly baked iconic administrator.



While condoling with Governor AbdulRazak, the Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, his immediate family, the Ilorin emirate and Kwara state, I prayed to Almighty Allah to grant him an abode in Jannat Firdaus as well as the fortitude to his loved ones to bear the foil created by his irreversible death.



