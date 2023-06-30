Corruption: ICPC urges teachers, students to embrace integrity

By Isaac Aregbesola

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has urged teachers and students to embrace integrity to deal with corruption in the nation’s institutions.

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC), ICPC Anambra Office, Mr Godwin Oche, said this in a lecture delivered at an event organised for the management and students of Federal Science and Technical College, Awka.

The commission in a statement on its website quoted the RACC as saying that one of the potent ways to deal with the problems of corruption in our school environments was through the culture of integrity.

He observed that making integrity the norm in our official and private businesses would bring down corruption in the country.

Oche, who was represented at the event by an officer of the commission, Mr Inalegwu Shaibu, said that with the simple definition of integrity as ‘doing the right thing even when no one is watching’.

According to him, management staff, teachers and students alike can contribute to the fight against corruption by adhering to rules and regulations governing our schools.

He added that a student who was a truant, cheats in examinations, stole fellow students’ belongings and generally violates school rules and regulations was already involved in corruption as it goes beyond demanding and receiving bribes.

He pointed out that such a student, if there was no change in character, would ultimately grow up to abuse any government position he attains in future.

While referring to the teachers, he urged them to be prudent with government resources, just and fair with the students and show zero tolerance for corruption in the discharge of their duties.

Earlier, the Director/Principal, Mrs Margaret Nyah, represented by the Vice Principal (Administration) of the college, Mr Vitalis Onyeike, expressed delight at the lecture.

The director noted that the lecture would give direction on the way the teachers, non-teaching staff and students of the school should go concerning the fight against the cankerworm in Nigeria.

Nyah lauded the efforts of ICPC in tackling corruption even at the grassroots through public education and enlightenment, adding that it is a very good tool in effecting positive behavioural change among the teachers and students. (NAN)

