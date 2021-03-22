Corruption: ICPC tasks FCC on integrity of equitable distribution of positions

March 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-Graft, News, Project 0



The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has tasked the Federal Character Commission (FCC) on equitable distribution of positions in the country achieve the aim of the commission’s establishment.

Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Chairman ICPC, made the call on Monday at the opening ceremony of a two-day training tagged “Organisational Integrity Management Training“, organised by ICPC for board members, and commissioners of FCC.

The event which took place at the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria (ACAN) in Nasarawa State.

Owasanoye said FCC is a constitutional Federal Executive Body created by the constitution which the founding fathers in their wisdom designed promote justice, equality and fairness.

“The commission is designed promote justice and equality and also designed close gaps, not promote corruption, not for people to ask for entitlement, that`s not the purpose.

“The aim and purpose of The commission is for good .

“The FCC has the duty to work out the equitable formula, subject to the approval of National for the distribution of including positions in governments own companies.

“If we miss the purpose of establishing FCC, if we don’t get it right whatever is  the determination of those who put the commission in place, its purpose and that of Nigerians is completely defeated.

“And evidence would tension and stories of marginalisation, “ he said.

In her remarks, Dr Muheeba Dankaka, Chairman FCC explained that the training came at the appropriate time when the commission was poised at promoting stakeholders engagement and understanding of its principles of fairness, equity in the distribution of public .

Dankaka noted other priority areas the commission was looking at to equity distribution of socio-economic amenities and infrastructural facilities in the country.

“The training is also apt and timely in view of the need to built a core of organizational responsibility and service delivery, “ she added.

Also, Obonganwan Ebong, Commissioner representing Akwa Ibom in FCC, said the training would serve as orientation to enlighten them on their mandates to the public.

“Usually when you hire someone you do orientation, for me this is like the first orientation we are going to have, we had a retreat two weeks ago and it was a very good one.

“But I look forward to having a complete orientation for the FCC board of which I am a member, for more enlightenment, “ she said. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,