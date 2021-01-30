Corruption: FRSC boss tells public to report unprofessional conduct of personnel

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has called on the public to leverage on the “Flagit” Anti- Corruption App, to report unprofessional and professional conducts exhibited by FRSC staff for punishment and reward where applicable.

Oyeyemi made the call while reviewing the impact of the app on the conduct of the staff.

He noted that as a public institution, the management of the FRSC has made several conscious attempts to ensure zero tolerance to corruption that has impacted positively on service delivery.

He made the call in a statement by the corps’ Public Education Officer Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem on Saturday in Abuja.

The “Flagit Anti Corruption App” which was inaugurated in 2019, was a platform specifically designed for public complaints, dissatisfaction and commendations about the services received from FRSC operatives nationwide.

Oyeyemi said that the call was in a bid to achieve total eradication of all incidences of disservice, indiscipline and corruption among personnel.

He stated, among others, that just on Jan. 28, three members of FRSC patrol team were reported to have exhibited a great deal of professionalism.

This, he said, was in prompt rescue operations on Lugbe, Airport road in Abuja, where they swiftly rescued and revived a crash victim who was in a deadly state.

“In return for representing the corps well, the three of them have been given cash rewards and commendation letters as motivation to do more.

“This management gesture is in tandem with the administrative philosophy of the present leadership which is standing on Consultation, Reward and Punishment, ” he said.

The FRSC boss, therefore, invited the public to download the app to report all forms of unprofessional behaviours exhibited by personnel of the Corps in the line of duty.

According to him, the app is created in line with the vision and mission of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration on fight against corruption in public service.

“These complaints will help to shape policy focus and not only entrench discipline, but also serve as a propelling force for greater performance by both operatives in the field and at the national headquarters”.

“You would recall that the administration has put in several efforts to cleanse the FRSC of corrupt element.

“This includes being an active public institute with Anti Corruption and Transparency Unit and engaging in sensitive collaborations with other anti corruption agencies to ensure sanity in the corps.(NAN).