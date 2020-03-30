Corruption: EFCC recovers N413.5m in Gombe zone in 2019 — Official

The Gombe Zone of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC ) on Monday said no fewer than 73 persons were convicted and a total of N413.5 million was recovered in 2019 by the commission. The Gombe zonal office comprises of Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Taraba states.

Bello Bajoga, EFCC Spokesman in the zone, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that a total sum of $49,200 was also recovered in the year under review.“The Gombe Zonal office of the Commission in 2019 recorded 73 convictions of corrupt persons and recovered N423.5 million.“

Also in the year under review, the zonal office received a total of 349 petitions, referred 21 petitions to other agencies for investigation and accredited 317 for investigation.“ Equally, we rejected 32 petitions due to lack of merit and investigated 317 cases,” Bajoga said.He said that in the year under review, 297 suspects were detained, including five females.( NAN)