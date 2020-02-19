Corruption: CCB boss seeks CSOs’ support on intelligence gathering

Prof. Mohammed Isah, Chairman, Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has called on Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), to assist the agency in intelligence gathering to aid the fight against corruption.

Isah made the appeal when representatives of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said that the fight against corruption should not be left for anti-corruption agencies alone.

“You have more voices that can be heard where ours cannot reach. I urge all CSOs and NGOs to assist by conducting an independent investigation on each political office holder.

“This will help us to know what he or she is worth in terms of wealth accumulation. You can also write to complain if there are grey areas.

“Once we get such complaints and petitions, we will carry out our own investigation and prosecute such person,’’ he said.

Earlier, Mr Adesina Oke, Director, Legal Department of CISLAC, had appreciated the chairman for providing an opportunity for the organisations to work with the bureau.

“We know that there is no organisation without its own challenges, so we are here to throw our weight behind you in the fight against corruption.

“With the enormous cases of corruption in the country, CCB is supposed to be an organisation that is formidable in terms of strength, funding and mechanism. This is why we want to partner with you to make the country move forward,’’ he said.(NAN)