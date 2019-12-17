Corruption Case: ICPC secures interim forfeiture order on assets owned by NSCDC staff

In its sustained determination to recover assets acquired with the  proceeds of crime by corrupt persons, the Independent Corrupt Practices  and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has secured an Interim  Forfeiture Order on two assets located at Sabon Lugbe, Abuja.

Following a motion ex parte filed by counsel to ICPC, John Paul Okwor,  Justice Okon Abang J. of Federal High Court 6, sitting in Abuja granted  the order against the assets linked to an erstwhile staff of Nigeria  Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ms. Adenike Ishola Bintu and  her company, Faith Winners Properties Nigeria Ltd.

The properties include an estate of 60 buildings at Plot No. MF1296  (10.9ha), Sabon Lugbe South West Extension (Goza Airport Road), Abuja,  and a property at Plot No. ED1295 (9.6ha) located at Sabon Lugbe South West Extension (Goza Airport Road), Abuja.

Ms. Bintu, a Deputy Commandant, and her company are standing trial  before the Federal Capital Territory High Court in CHARGE NO: FCT/HC/CR/101/2013 for using her company to hoodwink unsuspecting  members of the public into subscribing for allocation in a proposed
housing estate while passing off the said estate project as a  collaboration with her employer.

In the course of the trial, Bintu jumped bail, and available information  indicates that she is out of the country.




