Correspondents’ chapel congratulates Isiguzo on re-election as NUJ President

The Correspondents‘ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Lokoja have congratulated Mr Chris Isiguzo on his re-election as President of the union.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Isiguzo, was re-elected unopposed at the Union’s 7th Triennial National Delegates Conference, held on Oct. 7 at Umuahiah, Abia, Southeast Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its Chairman, Mr Friday Idachaba, on Monday, in Lokoja, the Correspondents’ Chapel lauded ‘s leadership qualities and positive roles in the journalism profession.

The chapel ascribed the re-election of Isiguzo, to his forthrightness, accountability and commitment to the welfare of journalists in the country.

”We are optimistic that Isiguzo will perform better in his second term having been tested as a leader with passionate love for working journalists about their welfare as he demonstrated in his first tenure.

”Isiguzo, who was elected in 2018 championed the current narrative in the NUJ through transparency, accountability and open-door policy and had stabilised the union away from the one-man show of the past, to an all-inclusive unionism.

“We cannot forget in a hurry all his efforts in ensuring that journalists in Kogi were accorded their rightful position, as obtainable in other places, with clear cut intervention.

“Though we are not yet there in our relationship with government, we are sure you will not rest on your oars, till the goal is achieved.

“It is a well-known fact that journalists are the beacon of light and mirror, between the government and the governed.

“As we approach the 2023 general elections, the role of the media cannot be overemphasised.

“Let the media, through their contents, provide the needed guide to the government and the led, as ‘whatever has passed the credibility test of the press is deemed to have won the sanctity of truth’ and the rule of law.

“We are confident that Isiguzo will keep the flag of journalism profession flying and ensure that the welfare of media professionals remains, a factor to be held in trust in his interface with employers, “he said. (NAN)

