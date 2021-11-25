Correctional service seeks greater partnership with police in Enugu

he Nigerian Service (NCoS), Command, on Thursday sought for greater partnership with the Police Command in the State.

The Controller of Corrections in Enugu, Mr Nicholas Obiako, made the call when he paid a courtesy call on the Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Abubakar.

Obiako commended the police boss for the cordial working relationship with the NCoS, Command, for decades now.

According to him, is very evident in police presence in all our centers in the state.

He said: “However, we are soliciting for more synergy to tackle insecurity in the state and in sharing security intelligence.

“I will fail to commend the commissioner and the entire police command for your efforts to reduce crime in the state, leading to the peace being enjoyed by residents.

Responding, commended the controller and his team of for reaching out to the police command.

The commissioner assured the NCoS of his command’s commitment to continually maintain the already existing relationship to ensure that is safe. (NAN)

