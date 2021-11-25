Correctional service seeks greater partnership with police in Enugu

he Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Enugu State Command, on Thursday sought for greater partnership with the Police Command in the State.

The Controller of Corrections in Enugu, Mr Nicholas Obiako, made the call when he paid a courtesy call on the Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Abubakar.

Obiako commended the police boss for the cordial working relationship with the NCoS, Enugu State Command, for decades now.

According to him, this is very evident in police presence in all our correctional centers in the state.

He said: “However, we are soliciting for more synergy to tackle insecurity in the state and in sharing security intelligence.

“I will not fail to commend the commissioner and the entire police command for your efforts to reduce crime in the state, leading to the peace being enjoyed by residents.

Responding, Abubakar commended the controller and his team of officers for reaching out to the police command.

The commissioner assured the NCoS of his command’s commitment to continually maintain the already existing relationship to ensure that Enugu State is safe. (NAN)

