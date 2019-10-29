Correctional Service says no life lost in Koton Karfe incident

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says no life was lost in the flood incidence at the Medium Security Custodial Centre at Koton Karfe in Kogi.

Mr Francis Enobore, the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Enobore said that at the time of the incident, the facility had 227 inmates.

He recalled that a section of the perimeter fence of the centre was pulled down on Monday by surging flood arising from a downpour.

“The inmates’ cells and offices were also submerged forcing some of the inmates to break out of custody for safety.

“At the time of the incident, the facility had a total of 227 inmates, while 122 used the opportunity to escape, 105 of them stayed back.

“However, 25 of the escapees have been recaptured leaving 97 still at large,’’ he said.

Enobore thanked the government and people of Kogi, Nigerian Army, Navy, Police, NSCDC and vigilantes in the community for assisting the NCoS in its search and rescue operations after the incident.

He assured of the safety of inmates in other facilities in the state and other parts of the country.

Enobore quoted the NCoS Controller-General, Mr Ja’afaru Ahmed as appealing to the public to provide useful intelligence that would facilitate the recapture of the fleeing inmates. (NAN)