The Plateau Command of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has appointed ASC Longdiem Geofrey as its new Public Relations Officer.

A statement issued by Geofrey on Monday in Jos, said that the new spokesperson was, until his new appointment, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Geofrey took over from ASC Banda Martha, who had been posted to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command of the service.

According to the statement, the new spokesperson holds Bachelor of Science in Education from University of Jos.

Aside attending several courses, including the ASP basic course at the Correctional Training College, Kiri-Kiri, Lagos, he had also worked in various correctional facilities in Pankshin, Jos Custodial Centres and the headquarters of the state command. (NAN)

