Correctional Service gets new Spokesperson in Plateau

April 26, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The Plateau Command of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has appointed ASC Longdiem Geofrey as its new Public Relations Officer.

A statement issued by Geofrey on Monday in Jos, said that the new was, new appointment, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command.

The Agency of (NAN) reports that Geofrey took over from ASC Banda Martha, who had been posted to the Federal Territory () command of the service.

According to the statement, the new holds Bachelor of Science in Education from of Jos.

Aside attending several courses, the ASP course at the Correctional Training College, Kiri-Kiri, Lagos, he had also worked in various correctional facilities in Pankshin, Jos Custodial Centres and the headquarters of the state command. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,