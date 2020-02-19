Correctional Service, DSS re-arrest escaped suspected kidnapper in Kano

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) and the Department of State Security (DSS) have re-arrested Mrs Mercy Paul, a suspected kidnapper who escaped from custody in Kano.

Mr Ahmad Magaji, the Controller, Kano Correctional Centre, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.

Paul was said to have escaped in Kano after being arrested for alleged kidnapping of many children in Kano and sold them in Anambra.

She was arrested along others for allegedly committing the offence sometimes in 2019.

Magaji disclosed that the suspect escaped from the hands of their officers who took her to Murtala Muhammad Hospital for medical checks at about 12:05 p.m. on Jan. 31.

“On Jan. 31, 2020, Mercy Paul was said to have escaped from the hospital where she was taken for medication after falling sick at Kano Kurmawa Central Correctional Centre where she is currently awaiting trial,” he said.

He said on hearing the news, he quickly went to the scene where he conducted some investigation and found that the culprit was bleeding and had requested to visit the toilet from where she maneuvered her way to escape.

“Immediately after realising the unfortunate incidence we organised a stop and search by condoning all the entrances of Kano in collaboration with the DSS’’.

Magaji said the DSS assisted in tracking down the suspect on Monday Feb. 17, where she was hiding at a particular place.

he added that the suspect was still taken to hospital by the DSS operatives where they gave her all necessary medical attention to help her fully recover.

The Controller commended the DSS and other security agencies for helping them to track down the fleeing suspected kidnapper. (NAN)