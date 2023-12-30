…….Correctional service decorates 120 newly promoted officers in Edo

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) has decorated 120 newly promoted officers at the Edo Command with various ranks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the decoration was part of the ongoing nationwide promotion exercise in the service.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Comptroller of Correctional Service, Edo Command, Philomena Emehimola, charged the officers to see their elevations as a call to more work, which they must justify.

“Those of you that have been promoted, you must be ready to do more work, for the rewards for promotion is more work.

“You have been called to duty and you have to prove to the Nigerian Correctional Service that you are up and doing that your promotion was not a mistake.

“So, my advice for all of you is to be diligent in your job and those of you who were not promoted, by the grace of God, next time you will have your own share of the promotion,’’ Emehimola said.

She commended the Comptroller General of NCS, Halliru Nababa, for ensuring that officers of the command were among those promoted in the service, just as she assured that the promoted officers would live up to their responsibilities.

Expressing her joy for the promotion, Ayemien Otasowie, a newly promoted Deputy Superintendent, said that the new rank called for greater responsibility.

“I am so happy for the promotion as people usually say and as I know, promotion comes from God and he has done it again. Among the multitude of persons, God picked me out of them. So, I am so very happy,’’ Otasowie said.

The joyous officer, however, vowed to be more committed to duty to justify the elevation. (NAN)

