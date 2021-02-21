Correctional Officer convicted for fraudulent receipt of property







An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has convicted an officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Ondo state command, Opadule Caroline Abimbola for fraudulent receipt of property.

Abimbola, was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in 2020 when she pleaded not guilty to alleged fraudulent receipt of property; making false statement to a public officer; and using her office to confer corrupt advantage on herself, which are contrary to Sections 13, 25 and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

During the trial, the ICPC prosecuting team told the court how at various times in 2012, while being a public officer in the employment of the then Nigerian Prison Service, Ondo State Command, Abimbola was allegedly overpaid to the tune of N1.2 million above her normal monthly salary.

The convict did not report the over-payment to her organization and even made false statement to officers of the Commission when she was interrogated by ICPC team of investigators.

In his ruling, Justice Olabode Adegbengbe of High Court 5, Akure convicted Abimbola and sentenced her to a fine of N100,000.00 in lieu of custodial sentence. He also ruled that the convict should refund the sum of N900,000.00 (Nine Hundred Thousand Naira only) to ICPC Recovery Account within three (3) months and also enter into a bond to be of good behavior.

